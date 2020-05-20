about 2 hours ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

Instagram: @mishti.mahram ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆my instagram & WHI: @sajeda_m ☆my youtube: sajeda

    225 Hearts             Share    
fashion image

Tagged with

blue
cafe
dress dresses
flower flowers
girl girly girls
green
hair
love
melanin
pretty

This image is in 16 collections

View all
Dresses | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Spring | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Girls | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Fashion
by @awesomerose172
Follow