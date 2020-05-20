about 2 hours ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

Instagram: @marieloudevillier ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆my instagram & WHI: @sajeda_m ☆my youtube: sajeda

    105 Hearts             Share    
creme, winter, and autumn winter image

Tagged with

autumn winter
building buildings
city cities
creme
fashion
hair
jacket jackets
outfit outfits
winter

This image is in 7 collections

View all
Aesthetics | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Winter | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Fashion | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Travel Desires
by @terry_0401
Follow