about 2 hours ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

Instagram: @amyz_k ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆my instagram & WHI: @sajeda_m ☆my youtube: sajeda

    171 Hearts             Share    
golden hour image

Tagged with

aesthetics aesthetic
denim
girl girly girls
golden hour
love
outfit outfits
pink
pretty
sheer
shirt
sunlight
sweet

This image is in 15 collections

View all
Spring | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Girls | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
All Things Pink | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Summer | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow