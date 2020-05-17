about 2 hours ago


l ι ν e l у
l ι ν e l у
@asoftmurmur  
Follow

ig @best.dressed | do y'all feel like you're clutching to a wire hanging over a cliff, too? Not in a bad, desperate way, just feeling like you're waiting around for something

    253 Hearts             Share    
art, artsy, and flowers image

Tagged with

art
artsy
flowers
green
instagram
oil
painting
pink
rose
spring

This image is in 31 collections

View all
Just Art
by @asoftmurmur
Follow
Art
by @JussimplyMia
Follow
art
by @honeymelss
Follow
:)
by @stayhappyalways
Follow