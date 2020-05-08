about 3 hours ago
𝐻𝑒𝓎, 𝒷𝑒𝒶𝓊𝓉𝒾𝒻𝓊𝓁🥀
@coralsx
@coralsx
Jessica Elizabeth’s Instagram post: “A Monday morning makeup bag // I am really loving this tinted moisturizer from @lauramercier I typically don’t wear foundation so I wanted…”
about 3 hours ago
Jessica Elizabeth’s Instagram post: “A Monday morning makeup bag // I am really loving this tinted moisturizer from @lauramercier I typically don’t wear foundation so I wanted…”
Sign in with Facebook or Twitter to start your gallery.
Sign in with Facebook Sign in with TwitterDon't have Twitter or Facebook? Skip this step!