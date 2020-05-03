about 2 hours ago
@estherstarkk
Hi guys, i have some good series for the watch while we were in quarantine. So here is my top list// Bates Motel, Baby Daddy, Gilmore Girls, That 70s Show, The Office and my favorite one The Big Bang Theory
