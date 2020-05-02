about 2 hours ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

Instagram: @bonsergentstudio ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆my instagram & WHI: @sajeda_m ☆my youtube: sajeda

    142 Hearts             Share    
europe, fashion, and paris image

Tagged with

aesthetics aesthetic
city cities
coat coats
europe
fashion
france french
girl girly girls
love
paris
photography
pretty
river
spring summer
walking

This image is in 15 collections

View all
Girls | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Autumn | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Summer | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Fashion | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow