about 2 hours ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

Instagram: @cenitch ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆my instagram & WHI: @sajeda_m ☆my youtube: sajeda

    268 Hearts             Share    
cool, dress, and elegant image

Tagged with

aesthetics aesthetic
classy chic
cool
dress
elegant
fashion
girl girly girls
instagram
lilac
luxurious
model
photography
pose
summer spring
women

This image is in 32 collections

View all
Spring | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Photography | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Girls | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Luxurious | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow