about 3 hours ago


lonelyheartsmember
lonelyheartsmember
@lonelyheartsmember  
Follow

Marilyn Remembered on Instagram: “Between takes while filming Some Like it Hot in 1958. Love the color photos from set! #marilynmonroe #somelikeithot #movieset…”

www.instagram.com

    209 Hearts             Share    
Marilyn Monroe, vintage, and blonde image

Vintage Inspiration ›

:thumbup: Icon. Relax

Tagged with

Marilyn Monroe

This image is in 19 collections

View all
vintage 📻
by @danial_khalil
Follow
Gals
by @im_K
Follow
Wonder Women 💄
by @_clairdelune
Follow
stetic
by @katiee_baileyy
Follow