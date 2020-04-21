about 4 hours ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

Instagram: @gabriellecaunesil ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆my instagram & WHI: @sajeda_m ☆my youtube: sajeda

    270 Hearts             Share    
aesthetics, family, and wedding image

Tagged with

aesthetics
candles
classy
diner
elegant
events
family
girly
love
nature
night
pretty
summer spring
table setup
wedding

This image is in 20 collections

View all
Wedding | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Summer | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Travel and places ✈
by @natalia_nikola
Follow
sea🌊 and beach🌴
by @crystal_ocean_
Follow