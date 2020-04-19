about 3 hours ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

Instagram: @b3rnali ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆my instagram & WHI: @sajeda_m ☆my youtube: sajeda

    272 Hearts             Share    
Balenciaga, black, and blogger image

Fashion Inspiration ›

Tagged with

Balenciaga
black
black and white
blogger
cool
girl girly girls
grey hair
luxurious
luxury
mom
outfit outfits
street
style
turkish dutch
urban

This image is in 20 collections

View all
Girls | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Luxurious | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Fashion | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
🔝♥️😻
by @spnddrr
Follow