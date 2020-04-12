about 3 hours ago


𝐻𝑒𝓎, 𝒷𝑒𝒶𝓊𝓉𝒾𝒻𝓊𝓁🥀
𝐻𝑒𝓎, 𝒷𝑒𝒶𝓊𝓉𝒾𝒻𝓊𝓁🥀
@coralsx  
Follow

Architecture & Living on Instagram: “The OD House is a minimal but rustic home with a palette of calm nuances that reflects its rural surroundings while providing a very…”

www.instagram.com

    207 Hearts             Share    
architecture, bathroom, and home image

Home Inspiration ›

@ssagittarrius’s Instagram profile post: “@carmendorronsoro” Michelle on Instagram: “My husband and I have been brainstorming baby names lately and it’s been so hard to narrow it down to just one! Right now we like the names…” -R@u Collection: Interior Design

Tagged with

architecture
bathroom
bathroom goals
home
house
interior design
mallorca
minimalist
spain

This image is in 23 collections

View all
House//Room Goals
by @coralsx
Follow
×+ [ 𝘮 𝘢 𝘪 𝘴 𝘰 𝘯 ] +×
by @lazilyghostlytiger
Follow
𝘐𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦 𝘢 𝘏𝘰𝘮𝘦
by @aleyawuest
Follow
Szobák, lakásdekor
by @magdolna_schmiz
Follow