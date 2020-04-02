about 3 hours ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

Instagram: @cassdimicco ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆my instagram & WHI: @sajeda_m ☆my youtube: sajeda

    250 Hearts             Share    
bag and Balenciaga image

Tagged with

Balenciaga
accessories
art
bag
bags
buildings building
chandelier
fashion
france
money
museum museums
palace
pretty
rich

This image is in 22 collections

View all
Bags | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Aesthetics | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Instagram | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Luxurious | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow