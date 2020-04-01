about 2 hours ago


charlinedbs
charlinedbs
@charlinedbs  
Follow

𝑪.𝑽. 𝐆𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐑𝐘 on Instagram: ““RETURN” Is in the returning the essence of travel, when it is precious every stone of sea, when you reorder memories in the heart.…”

www.instagram.com

    132 Hearts             Share    
Image by charlinedbs

Tagged with

No tags for this image yet. Please add some.


This image is in 10 collections

View all
No place like home
by @esmeeboots
Follow
Places
by @dsd_
Follow
travel/nature xxx
by @ameliedeloose
Follow
Rooms around the world
by @katalin_antal_581
Follow