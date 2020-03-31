about 2 hours ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

today's rainbows while working on school| my own photo :) ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆instagram & whi: @sajeda_m ☆youtube: sajeda

    247 Hearts             Share    
artsy, indie, and minimal image

Tagged with

Paper
Sharpie
aesthetics aesthetic
artsy
drawing draw
indie
love
minimal
paint painting
pastel
pretty
rainbow rainbows
spring summer
stabilo
the netherlands

This image is in 21 collections

View all
Indie | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
My Picture Diary | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Artistic | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Drawings | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow