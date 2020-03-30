about 3 hours ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

Instagram: @meedah.sf ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆my instagram & WHI: @sajeda_m ☆my youtube: sajeda

    307 Hearts             Share    
bamboo, cozy, and creme image

Home Inspiration ›

❤️ 🏩 @comely.vintage on ig

Tagged with

art artistic
bamboo
cozy
creme
cute
desk
gallery
girly
interior design
room
white

This image is in 23 collections

View all
At Home | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Room | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Architecture&Interior
by @annasimantira
Follow
0
by @Torunndsolli
Follow