about 3 hours ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

Instagram: @raniakelesidou ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆my instagram & WHI: @sajeda_m ☆my youtube: sajeda

    229 Hearts             Share    
chandelier, home, and interior design image

Home Inspiration ›

Room Hey guys! I don't own this picture. Original description and image source were kept! If you find a picture that is yours and want it to be taken down, please contact me, and I will do so • my ig: unhappyunbirthday || Photo shared by nine room ｜ ひとり暮らしのおうち

Tagged with

art artistic
chandelier
high seiling
home
interior design
lights
luxury luxurious
mansion
marble
palace
pretty
windows

This image is in 19 collections

View all
Aesthetics | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Luxurious | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
&
by @belindamina
Follow
home
by @belindamina
Follow