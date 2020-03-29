about 3 hours ago


ella ♡
ella ♡
@meialle  
Follow

ig: redbeandream My sister sells sustainably-sourced clothing in her small shop on Instagram or on Depop @littlewalnut. We try really hard to find the best of the best in thrift stores to give to you all.~

www.instagram.com

    155 Hearts             Share    
clothes, clothing, and everyday image

Tagged with

clothes
clothing
everyday
fashion
minimalistic
model
natural
neutral
shop
simple
simplistic
style
vintage

This image is in 13 collections

View all
on my body.
by @meialle
Follow
🛍𝓥𝓞𝓖𝓤𝓔🛍
by @Julmarief
Follow
Fashion
by @Maroozmalyk
Follow
Lookbook
by @s0unds0dd
Follow