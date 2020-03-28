about 2 hours ago
charlinedbs
@charlinedbs
@charlinedbs
C'est la vie, ma chérie on Instagram: ““Some books you read. Some books you enjoy. But some books just swallow you up, heart and soul.”- Joanne Harris”
about 2 hours ago
C'est la vie, ma chérie on Instagram: ““Some books you read. Some books you enjoy. But some books just swallow you up, heart and soul.”- Joanne Harris”
Sign in with Facebook or Twitter to start your gallery.
Sign in with Facebook Sign in with TwitterDon't have Twitter or Facebook? Skip this step!