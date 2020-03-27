about 2 hours ago
✿ α ε ν ι τ ε r η α l ✿
@music_infinity
My days are filled with me occupying myself by studying for 12+ hours. That’s what’s getting me through staying at home (we’re going on 11 days now!1!1!)
about 2 hours ago
