about 2 hours ago
@music_infinity
People are really out here buying antibacterial hand sanitizer when it’s coronaVIRUS going around, antibacterial anything isn’t gonna do sh*t against viruses and that’s on the A I got in microbiology last semester😂
about 2 hours ago
