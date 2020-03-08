about 2 hours ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

deets of my outfit! | my own photo :) ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆instagram & whi: @sajeda_m ☆youtube: sajeda

    180 Hearts             Share    
beige, cool, and creme image

Tagged with

Nude
bag bags
beige
cool
creme
dkny
fashion
instagram
outfit outfits
rock rocks
shoe shoes
sneakers sneaker
style
the garment project
white

This image is in 18 collections

View all
Spring | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
My Picture Diary | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Summer | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Fashion | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow