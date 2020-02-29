about 3 hours ago Heaven Becker ♡ @HeavenBecker Follow Untitled 197 Hearts Collect Share ← → Tagged with Beverly Hills Brushes abh anastasia beauty brush chanel cosmetics eye makeup eyemakeup eyeshadow girl girly thing girly things highlighter highlighters lip lipgloss lippie lipstick makeup melted morphe palette palettes too faced ud urban decay woman This image is in 16 collections View all Cosmetics & Makeup😻💜💄 by @HeavenBecker Follow Make Up by @Wind83 Follow makeup lover by @zoofishankhan Follow girls💄 by @den1ra_adi Follow