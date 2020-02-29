about 3 hours ago


Heaven Becker ♡
Heaven Becker ♡
@HeavenBecker  
Follow

Untitled

    197 Hearts             Share    
anastasia, Beverly Hills, and lip image

Tagged with

Beverly Hills
Brushes
abh
anastasia
beauty
brush
chanel
cosmetics
eye makeup
eyemakeup
eyeshadow
girl
girly thing
girly things
highlighter
highlighters
lip
lipgloss
lippie
lipstick
makeup
melted
morphe
palette
palettes
too faced
ud
urban decay
woman

This image is in 16 collections

View all
Cosmetics & Makeup😻💜💄
by @HeavenBecker
Follow
Make Up
by @Wind83
Follow
makeup lover
by @zoofishankhan
Follow
girls💄
by @den1ra_adi
Follow