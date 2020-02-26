about 3 hours ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

Instagram: @nimabenati ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆my instagram & WHI: @sajeda_m ☆my youtube: sajeda

    487 Hearts             Share    
beautiful, egypt, and egyptian image

Fashion Inspiration ›

🌸 💋 (99+) Tumblr

Tagged with

beautiful
dress dresses
egypt
egyptian
girl girly girls
instagram
love
summer
sunlight
white

This image is in 40 collections

View all
Aesthetics | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Girls | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
~wanderlust~
by @thefantastically
Follow
Fashion 👛
by @louisemarie15
Follow