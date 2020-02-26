about 3 hours ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

Instagram: @silq.rose ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆my instagram & WHI: @sajeda_m ☆my youtube: sajeda

    224 Hearts             Share    
eyebrows, lips, and make up image

Tagged with

eye eyes
eyebrows
girl girly girls
hijabi hijab
lips
make up
model
modest fashion
photography
pink
rose
scarf
silq.rose
spring summer

This image is in 15 collections

View all
Hijabi | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
All Things Pink | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
arabian
by @iamgoodvibes_
Follow
Make up 💄
by @kapsela
Follow