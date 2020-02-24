about 3 hours ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

Instagram: @mariaalia ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆my instagram & WHI: @sajeda_m ☆my youtube: sajeda

    175 Hearts             Share    
accessories, bag, and beautiful image

Tagged with

Louis Vuitton
accessories
bag
beautiful
coat
fashion
leather
love
sunlight

This image is in 16 collections

View all
Bags | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Luxurious | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Fashion | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
purses/bags
by @Ana_valentina_a
Follow