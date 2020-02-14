about 2 hours ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

view from my window a few days ago| my own photo :) ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆instagram & whi: @sajeda_m ☆youtube: sajeda

    224 Hearts             Share    
aesthetics, black, and clouds image

Tagged with

aesthetics
black
clouds
fluffy
grey
grunge indie
home
love
pink
room
shadows
sky
storm
summer spring
sunset


This image is in 10 collections

View all
Spring | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Indie | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
All Things Pink | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
My Picture Diary | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow