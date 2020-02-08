about 3 hours ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

Instagram: @1madinsky ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆my instagram & WHI: @sajeda_m ☆my youtube: sajeda

    109 Hearts             Share    
pastel, pretty, and satin image

Tagged with

bag bags
cute
friends
girls girly girl
hijab hijabi
instagram
love
muslim muslimah
pastel
pretty
satin
skirt skirts
summer


This image is in 7 collections

View all
Friends | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Instagram | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Hijabi | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Summer | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow