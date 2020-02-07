about 2 hours ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

Instagram: @olya_nik ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆my instagram & WHI: @sajeda_m ☆my youtube: sajeda

    119 Hearts             Share    
girl, photography, and vintage image

Tagged with

aesthetics
beautiful
buildings building
france
french
girl girly girls
hair
home
house houses
indie
olya_nik
photography
rooftop
rue de passy
summer spring


This image is in 12 collections

View all
Crème | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Aesthetics | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Indie | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Buildings | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow