about 3 hours ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

my fav necklace| my own photo :) ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆instagram & whi: @sajeda_m ☆youtube: sajeda

    33 Hearts             Share    
accessories, aesthetics, and fashion image

Jewelry Inspiration ›

♡ C H♡ Vintage KJL Balloon Book Piece Statement Necklace Designer image 0 💞

Tagged with

accessories
aesthetics
cute
fashion
girl girly girls
jewellery
necklace
outfit outfits
pastel
photography
pink
soft
summer spring
sweater sweaters


This image is in 15 collections

View all
Jewelry | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
All Things Pink | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
My Picture Diary | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Fashion | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow