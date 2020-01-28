about 3 hours ago мσσηℓιgнт @fiorette Follow Ooookay so i have a competition tomorrow which i have to talk in front of a lot of people and I'm really nervous right now , can't stop thinking about it , and i keep telling myself that these fears are just in my head , so hopefully it will be fine 51 Hearts Collect Share ← → Tagged with No tags for this image yet. Please add some. This image is in 13 collections View all αятѕ&∂яαωιиgѕ by @fiorette Follow art 🖌 by @zahraa_altaee Follow Artsy stuff 🎀 by @ylsucks Follow Omg art by @Wordsaddict Follow