about 2 hours ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

Instagram: @mayamaianh ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆my instagram & WHI: @sajeda_m ☆my youtube: sajeda

    55 Hearts             Share    
eiffeltower, green, and paris image

Tagged with

cute
eiffeltower
green
love
paris
photography
pretty
travel

This image is in 10 collections

View all
Photography | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Buildings | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
travel & inspiration
by @starrycloset
Follow
places🌍
by @marmber
Follow