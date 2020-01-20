about 2 hours ago
There is no need to worry about who will or will not like you when the Savior of the world has already said "I love you" - THE WORD FOR THE DAY - I don't own this image
about 2 hours ago
There is no need to worry about who will or will not like you when the Savior of the world has already said "I love you" - THE WORD FOR THE DAY - I don't own this image
Sign in with Facebook or Twitter to start your gallery.
Sign in with Facebook Sign in with TwitterDon't have Twitter or Facebook? Skip this step!