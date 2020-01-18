about 2 hours ago
𝒍𝒐𝒗𝒆 𝒍𝒐𝒐𝒑 ☁︎
@woojiins
Jae/eaJ’s “LA Trains” is so beautiful and i’m so proud of him of writing that and putting it out there 🥺🥺 and we getting Young K’s one tomorrow? aldhslshkjs // message in a bottle
