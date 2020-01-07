about 3 hours ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

Instagram: @mocean ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆my instagram & WHI: @sajeda_m ☆my youtube: sajeda

    85 Hearts             Share    
fashion, style, and white image

Fashion Inspiration ›

❤ Simple Affairs

Tagged with

creme
cute
fashion
friend friends
love
outfit outfits
pattern
spring summer
style
white

This image is in 31 collections

View all
Friends | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
vintage aesthetic <3
by @glowyclouds
Follow
Beauty&Style❣️
by @Monisieg
Follow
ropa
by @Feefeer
Follow