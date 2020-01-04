about 3 hours ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

Instagram: @dariachebanov ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆my instagram & WHI: @sajeda_m ☆my youtube: sajeda

    101 Hearts             Share    
beach, ocean, and love image

Summer Inspiration ›

I 💙 water! It’s so pretty! 🌊✨ This image makes me think about nice calm and peace and to relax and have some relaxing time and think to and it even helps me get my brain on something else and not only thinking about one thing that is in my mind but also other stuff to . .

Tagged with

beach
girl girly girls
hair
holding hands
love
ocean
pink
russia
summer spring
walkinh
water


This image is in 31 collections

View all
Aesthetics | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Girls | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
All Things Pink | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Summer | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow