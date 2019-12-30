about 2 hours ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

Instagram: @b_xg ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆my instagram & WHI: @sajeda_m ☆my youtube: sajeda

    45 Hearts             Share    
blue, cinderella, and dress image

Tagged with

blue
cinderella
costume costumes
curly curls
dress
fairy
fairytale
forest
girl girly girls
hair
old
photoshoot
stories aes
tales
wedding


This image is in 13 collections

View all
Photography | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Girls | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Photography
by @Supernatural_Freak
Follow
outfit/makeup/fashion
by @giizerbinatti
Follow




You might like these too

Ajax loader big