about 3 hours ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

Instagram: @rajaa_shoukfeh ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆my instagram & WHI: @sajeda_m ☆my youtube: sajeda

    51 Hearts             Share    
happy, ocean, and smile image

Summer Inspiration ›

In my garden Sweet :(

Tagged with

cute
girl girly girls
happy
hijab hijabi
love
ocean
smile
summer
wave waves


This image is in 22 collections

View all
Euphoric | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Hijabi | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Girls | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Summer | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow




You might like these too

Ajax loader big