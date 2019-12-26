about 2 hours ago


❅ α ε ν ι τ ε r η α l ❅
❅ α ε ν ι τ ε r η α l ❅
@music_infinity  
Follow

It’s not Christmas anymore for most of the world when I posted this but it still is in North and South America so merry Christmas to all who celebrate it, I hope everyone had an amazing day with your families🎄🎁

    38 Hearts             Share    
aesthetic, season, and tumblr image

Tagged with

aesthetic
christmas
holiday
ornaments
season
theme
tumblr
whitherevolution
winter

This image is in 12 collections

View all
#nofilter uploads🙅🏻💫💕
by @music_infinity
Follow
my uploads💖🌺
by @music_infinity
Follow
Christmas/Winter🎄❄️⛄️
by @music_infinity
Follow
Christmas & Winter
by @weheartally98
Follow




You might like these too

Ajax loader big