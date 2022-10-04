hey guys:)

So for today's article, I thought I would share some things which are on my bucket list or which I want to do some day:)

Also, a small disclaimer not sure if you would call it that but I'm not sure if there is a different name for this than a bucket list. Also, some of the things on this list may seem unrealistic or whatever but I'm sharing them anyway to maybe inspire you! anyway, enjoy!

visit new york

when I was younger I always wanted to live there (even though I've never been to the US) Now it would be amazing if I would be able to visit it at least, cause I realized that it's way too expensive to live there and probably not the safest either...

life somewhere in the usa

I believe that most of the Us is probably really unsafe (at least from everything that is going on in the media right now you would think that) but I would love to live somewhere nice and safe. There are obviously pros and cons but I live in Germany and for me, it is just really hard to imagine forever living here.

travel

traveling is one of my goals as well.

I haven't traveled a lot I would say (or at least not as much as I would want to) but I would love to, for example, go to London, Paris, or Italy in the next few years:)

Especially London seems like a dream for me.

do a road trip

I would love to take a road trip with a friend, but I believe it would be rude of me to ask them because I don't have a license and so they would need to drive the whole way... and for someone who just got their license I don't think that's something they would like to be doing... (I'm not the only one of my friends who hasn't gotten their license yet but in Germany, it's not really that big a deal to get yours, like idk it's just that people are always riding their bikes or using the bus/trains so it's not necessary?) also, I'm overtinking a lot and it would probably not be good for my anxiety to start driving a whole ass car omg.

I did tell my friends though if they ever want to go to another city, I'm always down to go with them, by bus train or car idc just yk for the adventure)

try as many hobbies as I can

I would say that I'm definitely on a good path, at least when it comes to reaching this particular goal because I've tried ALOT of hobbies!

Let me make a list for you:

-dancing

-boxing

-guitar

-piano

-crocheting

-writing

-drawing/sketching

-photography

-video gaming (lol)

-youtube

-fashion

-doing my own gel nails

I definitely tried more than that, my parents always sent me to different clubs to try different hobbies, and I liked a few of them actually. I just haven't figured out a perfect hobby for me I guess (which is totally okay, for example, painting and photography I enjoy a lot) It's just that It's always only a phase of me liking that hobby?

I run through hobbies and things a lot and obsess over different things to do and then go and buy a lot of shit for that specific hobby and after two weeks I don't like it anymore.

create and publish something

This point is not really specific and I know, but I myself have no idea what I want to publish yet. Maybe paintings or art or like a book or story. No idea. As in the last point already mentioned I have or had a lot of different hobbies. So until I figured out which hobby is made for me I can't specify further but I definitely want to share my work and inspire other people:) (I know theoretically I'm sharing these articles but you can't really get a review on the articles, so it's really hard to stay motivated...

Okay, that's it for today I hope you enjoyed it if you do give it a heart!

See you soon and follow for more:)

