Hi all! Today we bring you a fall playlist that we hope you can really love! Thanks for reading us!
Alejandra - @Alejandralahey
Love me tender by Elvis Presley
Give and take by Poor Mans Poison
CANDY by Rosalía
Jeanne - @jeannette_cf
Cinnamon Girl by Lana del Rey
Tongue Tied by Kito and Terror Jr
Everybody Loves Somebody by Dean Martin
Noémie - @iamnoemie
Season of the Witch by Lana Del Rey
Wake Me Up When September Ends by Green Day
November Rain by Guns N Roses
Sydney - @sborek
GIRL by Maren Morris
Burning Man by Dierks Bentley
Speechless by Dan + Shay
Brenda - @vreenm
Steal my girl by One Direction
Somebody else by The 1975
Te Guardo by Silvana Estrada
Tine - @hostile_sheep
Lost In Japan by Shawn Mendes
Water Fountain by Alec Benjamin
Somebody by Loco & Hwa Sa
Nicole - @nicolerebeca_dmitrejtschuk
Smells Like Me by Charlie Puth
Solita by Kali Uchis
That's all for today!
We love you!!