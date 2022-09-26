Hi all! Today we bring you a fall playlist that we hope you can really love! Thanks for reading us!

✧ 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛 ✧
@thehoneyclub  
Alejandra - @Alejandralahey

Love me tender by Elvis Presley
Give and take by Poor Mans Poison
CANDY by Rosalía
autumn, cozy, and inspiration image adore, autumn, and fall image

Jeanne - @jeannette_cf

Cinnamon Girl by Lana del Rey
Tongue Tied by Kito and Terror Jr
Everybody Loves Somebody by Dean Martin
aesthetic, fashion, and beige image Image by Rosalie H. ♡

Noémie - @iamnoemie

Season of the Witch by Lana Del Rey
Wake Me Up When September Ends by Green Day
November Rain by Guns N Roses
rain, autumn, and city image aesthetic, art, and beautiful image

Sydney - @sborek

GIRL by Maren Morris
Burning Man by Dierks Bentley
Speechless by Dan + Shay
fall, leaves, and road image autumn, fall, and nature image

Brenda - @vreenm

Steal my girl by One Direction
Somebody else by The 1975
Te Guardo by Silvana Estrada
monumento image love, quotes, and fall in love image

Tine - @hostile_sheep

Lost In Japan by Shawn Mendes
Water Fountain by Alec Benjamin
Somebody by Loco & Hwa Sa
lights and window image aesthetic, cozy, and night image

Nicole - @nicolerebeca_dmitrejtschuk

Smells Like Me by Charlie Puth
Cinnamon Girl by Lana del Rey
Solita by Kali Uchis
autumn, fall, and fashion image Image removed

