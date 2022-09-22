Hey everyone! Welcome back to another episode of the Self Improvement Diaries. We continue with Week 3 which was a pretty productive week for me! So without further ado, let us begin!

M O N / S E P / 1 2

Monday was my first day having all three Monday classes- Micro lab, Orgo discussion, and Public Health lecture. My Orgo TA seems really helpful which is definitely a plus! Otherwise it was a busy day. It was a rest day from the Chloe Ting program so I did a Move With Nicole morning pilates routine.

T U E S / S E P / 1 3

Day 8 of the Chloe Ting challenge! I also started my 100 Days of Self-Improvement Challenge which included deleting social media as the day 2 challenge- I deleted my Instagram follower tracker for my main personal account. Tried the apple cinnamon honey greek yogurt from Trader Joe's- OMG it's so good that I got more on the weekend.

W E D / S E P / 1 4

I went to the farmer's market on campus for the first time and went a little crazy! I got half a pound of fudge (pumpkin cheesecake & pumpkin chocolate) and shared apple cider with my best friend. I also met up with my friends for coffee in the morning before lab. Overall a really fun day!

T H U R S / S E P / 1 5

On Thursday I met up with a friend from my church who goes to my uni. She's really sweet and I liked talking with her! Chloe Ting Challenge Day 10, phone call with my dentistry mentor (I'm going to be interning in his office later in the semester, starting in October), and lot's of work!

F R I / S E P / 1 6

Friday I had lab and worked with a new group- one girl in it was really nice and we chatted in the bathroom after class. I grabbed coffee with my best friend and then had lab later in the day. Organic Chemistry lab went decent, better than expected. Then my dad picked me up and I drove back home which was good for my self improvement diaries because I hate driving and I need to work on it to build my confidence! We had a little party with some family friends which was fun, especially eating home cooked food.

S A T / S E P / 1 7

Saturday my mom made delicious pumpkin pancakes. We went to my town's annual celebration of its founding which was fun (but hot) and then went to Shake Shack for their new fall menu. I had the pumpkin shake which was delish! It actually tasted like real pumpkin puree, not just pumpkin spice. I read Othello in the evening which I enjoyed. It's one of my favorite Shakespeare plays.

S U N / S E P / 1 8

Sunday I went to church with my family which was really nice. I got to see my old friends and my new uni friend. I also got to wear my new boots which my dad bought me as a surprise (they are soooo cute!!). We went home and ate a super delicious home cooked meal for lunch and then my mom drove me back to uni. I worked out (Chloe Ting Day 11).

W E E K L Y / F A V O R I T E S

Blackpink "Born Pink" album- guys but this album is just too good. I listen to all the songs probably five times a day. "Yeah Yeah Yeah" and "Hard to Love" are my favs.

"Swipe" by Itzy, "Young Luv" by StayC, "Babe" by Taylor Swift (songs)

"Once Upon a Small Town" and "Little Women" k-dramas (my new favorites of the month)

Starbucks pumpkin cream cold brew- had it twice in the last two weeks, really like it!

Love, Nika YouTube study with me videos- studied with her all of last week

W E E K L Y / R E F L E C T I O N

This was actually a good week! Week 3 of the semester (and my self-improvement journey) is actually going well. My weight entered the 128/129 lb range which is good! My intent is to slowly lose weight over the course of the semester in a stable and healthy way. So that's exactly what I like to see.

Enjoying the Chloe Ting Get Abs Challenge. It's nice having workouts pre-planned. If she does FITober again, I'll probably do it just because I like her programs.

Also, feeling nice and productive. I've joined some clubs, including some healthcare and tutoring clubs. And having an internship at a dental office makes me feel relieved a bit (less stressed about dental school). The weekend was nice too! Everyone in my fam was in a good mood, including me!

N E X T / W E E K / G O A L S

enter 128-127 lb range of weight

study lots for my organic chemistry exam

do something nice for myself! it's gonna be a stressful week

read 1-2 books (King of Scars or This Is Gonna Hurt)

310 followers on study gram

finish Chloe Ting Get Abs Challenge

And that's all for this Diary! I will see you all in a couple days for Week 4!

<3

choco lemon