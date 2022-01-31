Hello everyone!! We're almost starting the second month of the year, and I thought it would be cool to share the playlists I've been recently listening to :)

I would call this article an updated version of my previous one, as I didn't really change the existing playlists, but added new ones.

I really hope you enjoy this article, discover new music and find it interesting <3

My Spotify : aixa.cata

https://open.spotify.com/user/aixa.cata?si=KjYMaDAhQ0ahqkQLITBw1Q

Well, I should get started:

This year has been pretty good so far! I just came back from vacation and im about to start my second year at uni :)

Here we go

1. quarantine - lifeinthequar

Link: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/67mNTVkaD6xP8D9xRsbXGt?si=qkkOmSmeS7y-KNaF3ukx1Q

Here are basically all the songs I listened to in 2020. I normally do monthly playlist, but since my country had quarantined for months, there was no point on making multiple ones. I could have added more songs but i was drowning on zooms and homework.

2. 21 (quarantine pt.2?)

Link: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0eoMKzoMAv05Zliy7DhabR?si=V4FdDMcJQiq6Q6e2BtwCWQ

These are the song I've been listening to. I'll be adding more as the year passes by. It will most probably be like my last year's main playlist, since my country has a lot of regulations regarding the pandemic.

3. 22

Link: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1kRG3LD7HY4soOrSfB8zA3?si=db8ecf5a3ee3423e

We are no longer required to quarantine in my country, but we are still in a pandemic, and I think I like the idea of making one long playlist of the main songs I've listened to throughout the year.*

4. coming of age

Link: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/2YtEZKsnWDKO4btdmAlP9l?si=q8lmamkaRiGqNnm1rAfrlg

After watching lady bird I felt really inspired and decided to make a playlist that fitted the vibe I was looking for.

5. arvo

Link: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3zunUe1dAyGWQXNvShkkjT?si=HiKR0CrwSeCMUlBbglw3NQ

Idk why I was so depressed (probably quaratine), I've been better, but I promise I'm fine. All jokes aside, I love this playlist bc of how the combination of songs make me feel.

6. refined

Link: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0pTEcgWJH8ZibwCGt7W3Ia?si=178185ac09ab4645

It is kind of embarrassing to admit that I've tried many times to make a playlists with all my favorite songs that have a similar vibe. I don't really know how to explain it, but when I try to add songs I feel like it could be better and cannot seem to manage how to do it. This is the result of me giving up and just letting it be.

7. Cherry

Link: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0iIQlcCMYH8CooYjDiR4Xu?si=DxRN3nBcTe2TxVyOdHOcrA

This one is an indie playlist (i tried). I rarely update it, but listen to it almost every day.

8. blue boy

Link: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/64rkrZp7u1ywRQqghbDEA7?si=nyBw7KccRD28TteLkI1Q_w

Just random songs that I think go well together. I haven't checked it they do tbh.

9. PIECE

Link: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1NnScOLXswUib0iLfnZiwq?si=ed7be6f7bc8b4fa2

Just a playlist with good old songs.

10. Mellow State

Link: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3RG0FylYLWUgnYtFfC5KNj?si=970cf8a89b004b81

To be honest, I don't even know. (I couldn't find the exact pic I used for its cover, but this one will do.

11. Instrumental 3

Link: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1RTgs4suJHwzpaZuGwY5GC?si=ee8892e0750f404a

This one is for when I want to relax, or just study. I usually also listen to Depression Cherry by Beach House when studying.

12. D O W N S O U T H

Link: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3GD5cR7qzTwKf2o5yg85dW?si=q6qj8XpdQBaFB5m5pVkPQg

This one's kind of like a 'chill playlist'. I suck at describing things smh.

13. W U T D

Link: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/18wHlYoiI2n3OjUEiJtuKb?si=Q6cDtMGBR7S6NVglwfBX7A

Ngl, this is pretty similar to the previous one - but not really.

If you've made it this far, thank you so much for reading! I'll leave my spotify in case you want to follow me and/or my playlists. Hope you liked the songs and discovered new ones. <3

