Hello everyone!! We're halfway through the year, and I thought it would be cool to share the playlists I've been listening to the most :)

I really hope you enjoy this article, discover new music and find it interesting <3

This year has been pretty hard on me since im in my first year at university, and that's one of the main reasons why I haven't made many playlists. I used to have more than fifty, but now I have around ten.

1. quarantine - lifeinthequar

Link: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/67mNTVkaD6xP8D9xRsbXGt?si=qkkOmSmeS7y-KNaF3ukx1Q

Here are basically all the songs I listened to in 2020. I normally do monthly playlist, but since my country had quarantined for months, there was no point on making multiple ones. I could have added more songs but i was drowning on zooms and homework.

2. 21 (quarantine pt.2?)

Link: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0eoMKzoMAv05Zliy7DhabR?si=V4FdDMcJQiq6Q6e2BtwCWQ

These are the song I've been listening to. I'll be adding more as the year passes by. It will most probably be like my last year's main playlist, since my country has a lot of regulations regarding the pandemic.

3. coming of age

Link: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/2YtEZKsnWDKO4btdmAlP9l?si=q8lmamkaRiGqNnm1rAfrlg

After watching lady bird I felt really inspired and decided to make a playlist that fitted the vibe I was looking for.

4. arvo

Link: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3zunUe1dAyGWQXNvShkkjT?si=HiKR0CrwSeCMUlBbglw3NQ

Idk why I was so depressed (probably quaratine), I've been better, but I promise I'm fine. All jokes aside, I love this playlist bc of how the combination of songs make me feel.

5. Cherry

Link: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0iIQlcCMYH8CooYjDiR4Xu?si=DxRN3nBcTe2TxVyOdHOcrA

This one is an indie playlist (i tried). I rarely update it, but listen to it almost every day.

6. blue boy

Link: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/64rkrZp7u1ywRQqghbDEA7?si=nyBw7KccRD28TteLkI1Q_w

Just random songs that I think go well together. I haven't checked it they do tbh.

7. D O W N S O U T H

Link: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3GD5cR7qzTwKf2o5yg85dW?si=q6qj8XpdQBaFB5m5pVkPQg

This one's kind of like a 'chill playlist'. I suck at describing things smh.

8. W U T D

Link: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/18wHlYoiI2n3OjUEiJtuKb?si=Q6cDtMGBR7S6NVglwfBX7A

Ngl, this is pretty similar to the previous one - but not really.

If you've made it this far, thank you so much for reading! I'll leave my spotify in case you want to follow me and/or my playlists. Hope you liked the songs and discovered new ones. <3

