Hello beautiful hearter reading this, thank you for checking it out. This time I bring this pretty "If I were" article that I saw months ago; finally I could seat down and write this article that inspired me a lot to make an oc, I hope you like it as much as I did, let's go:
(Credit Section)
❥︎ 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨
• Name: Flora Blush
• Age: 20 "human" years / 1400 "fairy" years
• Gender: Female
• Specie: Garden fairy
• Personality: Caring, sweet, shy but sassy in counted occasions, brave, sensitive
❥︎ 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞
• as a Fairy:
• as a Human:
❥︎ 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬
❥︎ 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫
❥︎ 𝐃𝐢𝐞𝐭
❥︎ 𝐎𝐜𝐜𝐮𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• as a Fairy:
• as a Human:
❥︎ 𝐇𝐨𝐛𝐛𝐢𝐞𝐬
❥︎ 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞
❥︎ 𝐋𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭
• Name: Linden Light
• Age: 22 years
• Gender: Male
• Specie: Human
• Occupation: He has a midtime work at a flower shop (that is located next to the coffee shop where Flora works) and he's a Botanic student at college
❥︎ 𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬
• Name: Allen Breeze
• Age: 23 "human" years / 1700 "fairy" years
• Gender: Male
• Specie: Pixie
• Occupation: Since he can also turn into human, he has a work at an art museum but also likes to spend time at the garden with Flora
• Name: Raven Gaze
• Age: 21 years
• Gender: Female
• Specie: Human-Sylph
• Occupation: She works at the same coffee shop as Flora and also is a born explorer, she loves history and archaeology
• Name: Ginger Jones
• Age: 17 years
• Gender: Female
• Specie: Human
• Occupation: She's a student at her last year of high school with a lot of dreams and goals
❥︎ 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫
• Name: Dawn Blush
• Age: 20 "human" years / 1400 "fairy" years
• Gender: Male
• Specie: Garden fairy
• Occupation: As his sister, he can turn into human but he likes to spend most of the time as a fairy. He's in charge of changing the nature colors according to the seasons
･ Cover Image ･
Thank you so much for staying until the end of this article, I enjoyed a lot doing it I'm actually writing and detailing this story haha so this really helped me to make a new story ´ ꒳ `
Enjoy the way and learn from it, remember there's something amazing waiting for you
I love u ~
velvet_bee ♥