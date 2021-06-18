Hello beautiful hearter reading this, thank you for checking it out. This time I bring this pretty "If I were" article that I saw months ago; finally I could seat down and write this article that inspired me a lot to make an oc, I hope you like it as much as I did, let's go:

(Credit Section)

article, Fairies, and freckles image 𝓢𝓪𝓰𝓮 If I Was A Fairy
article, Fairies, and fairycore aesthetic image pixeldreams <3 If I was a fairy
My articles inspo, tysm for inspiring me!!! Make sure to check them out too ^u^

❥︎ 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨

Name: Flora Blush
Age: 20 "human" years / 1400 "fairy" years
Gender: Female
Specie: Garden fairy
Personality: Caring, sweet, shy but sassy in counted occasions, brave, sensitive

❥︎ 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞

as a Fairy:

hair, pink, and flowers image pink, makeup, and eyes image flower and dress image adorable, beautiful, and girl image
Flora has long and savage pink hair, it almost reaches her toes, aquamarine eyes, pale skin and some cute freckles

as a Human:

hair, flowers, and braid image hair, flowers, and aesthetic image jewelry, necklace, and style image style, korean style, and kfashio image
She has also this wavy and savage hair but it changes into reddish brown, her skin is less pale and has the same shiny aquamarine eyes

❥︎ 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

fairy and wings image Image by Private User
Her wings tend to be crystalline but when she uses her powers they turn into purple

❥︎ 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫

roleplay, theme, and theme pics image aesthetic, flowers, and soft image flowers, daisy, and green image fairy, mushroom, and nature image
She can turn into human whenever she wants, heal any type of plant and flower and help them to grow bigger and stronger

❥︎ 𝐃𝐢𝐞𝐭

bee, honey, and food image strawberry, food, and aesthetic image food, syrup, and pancakes image food, potato, and eggs image
She loves sweet things, she loves to eat some juicy strawberries, lots of pancakes, waffles, desserts but also some eggs and vegetables are the cherry of her cake

❥︎ 𝐎𝐜𝐜𝐮𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

as a Fairy:

fairy, flowers, and aesthetic image garden, flowers, and nature image
She's in charge of taking care of the fairy garden, she's one of the many guardians who avoid that humans find the entrance to the fairy world

as a Human:

coffee, food, and milk image coffee shop, dark, and alternative image
She works at a local coffee shop in the village she lives in, Flora is in charge of the bakery section but if she does extra hours, she works as a barista

❥︎ 𝐇𝐨𝐛𝐛𝐢𝐞𝐬

dress, flowers, and nature image makeup, aesthetic, and flowers image book image bee, animal, and nature image
She loves picking some flowers but also sow some seeds in their place as a way of gratitude, painting beautiful landscapes, reading and hanging out with the bees

❥︎ 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞

cottage and garden image aesthetic, nature, and clothes image fashion, aesthetic, and dress image calmness, garden, and magic image
She lives in a cozy and beautiful house in a little village with her brother

❥︎ 𝐋𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭

Name: Linden Light
Age: 22 years
Gender: Male
Specie: Human
Occupation: He has a midtime work at a flower shop (that is located next to the coffee shop where Flora works) and he's a Botanic student at college

mj, rocky, and astro image flannel, boy, and aesthetic image aesthetic and boy image mj, sanha, and rocky image

❥︎ 𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬

Name: Allen Breeze
Age: 23 "human" years / 1700 "fairy" years
Gender: Male
Specie: Pixie
Occupation: Since he can also turn into human, he has a work at an art museum but also likes to spend time at the garden with Flora

aesthetic, fairy, and fantasy image bts, namjoon, and rm image Image by Love_is_life aesthetic, museum, and art image

Name: Raven Gaze
Age: 21 years
Gender: Female
Specie: Human-Sylph
Occupation: She works at the same coffee shop as Flora and also is a born explorer, she loves history and archaeology

wing image Image by Private User aesthetic, punk, and rock image beauty, brown, and brown eyes image

Name: Ginger Jones
Age: 17 years
Gender: Female
Specie: Human
Occupation: She's a student at her last year of high school with a lot of dreams and goals

girl, blonde, and eyes image purple, tic tac, and aesthetic image piercing, ear, and accessories image back, blond, and flowers image

❥︎ 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫

Name: Dawn Blush
Age: 20 "human" years / 1400 "fairy" years
Gender: Male
Specie: Garden fairy
Occupation: As his sister, he can turn into human but he likes to spend most of the time as a fairy. He's in charge of changing the nature colors according to the seasons

bts, jhope, and jungkook image couple, shadow, and aesthetic image cottage, details, and fairy image Image by Any

･ Cover Image ･

aesthetic, asian, and clothes image blank, clean, and plain image

Thank you so much for staying until the end of this article, I enjoyed a lot doing it I'm actually writing and detailing this story haha so this really helped me to make a new story ´ ꒳ `

Superthumb
Superthumb
Superthumb

My Articles
by @velvet_bee
Follow
Here are my other articles if you want to check them out too

Enjoy the way and learn from it, remember there's something amazing waiting for you
I love u ~
velvet_bee ♥