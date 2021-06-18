Hello beautiful hearter reading this, thank you for checking it out. This time I bring this pretty "If I were" article that I saw months ago; finally I could seat down and write this article that inspired me a lot to make an oc, I hope you like it as much as I did, let's go:

❥︎ 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨

• Name: Flora Blush

• Age: 20 "human" years / 1400 "fairy" years

• Gender: Female

• Specie: Garden fairy

• Personality: Caring, sweet, shy but sassy in counted occasions, brave, sensitive

❥︎ 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞

• as a Fairy:

Flora has long and savage pink hair, it almost reaches her toes, aquamarine eyes, pale skin and some cute freckles

• as a Human:

She has also this wavy and savage hair but it changes into reddish brown, her skin is less pale and has the same shiny aquamarine eyes

❥︎ 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

Her wings tend to be crystalline but when she uses her powers they turn into purple

❥︎ 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫

She can turn into human whenever she wants, heal any type of plant and flower and help them to grow bigger and stronger

❥︎ 𝐃𝐢𝐞𝐭

She loves sweet things, she loves to eat some juicy strawberries, lots of pancakes, waffles, desserts but also some eggs and vegetables are the cherry of her cake

❥︎ 𝐎𝐜𝐜𝐮𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

• as a Fairy:

She's in charge of taking care of the fairy garden, she's one of the many guardians who avoid that humans find the entrance to the fairy world

• as a Human:

She works at a local coffee shop in the village she lives in, Flora is in charge of the bakery section but if she does extra hours, she works as a barista

❥︎ 𝐇𝐨𝐛𝐛𝐢𝐞𝐬

She loves picking some flowers but also sow some seeds in their place as a way of gratitude, painting beautiful landscapes, reading and hanging out with the bees

❥︎ 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞

She lives in a cozy and beautiful house in a little village with her brother

❥︎ 𝐋𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭

• Name: Linden Light

• Age: 22 years

• Gender: Male

• Specie: Human

• Occupation: He has a midtime work at a flower shop (that is located next to the coffee shop where Flora works) and he's a Botanic student at college

❥︎ 𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬

• Name: Allen Breeze

• Age: 23 "human" years / 1700 "fairy" years

• Gender: Male

• Specie: Pixie

• Occupation: Since he can also turn into human, he has a work at an art museum but also likes to spend time at the garden with Flora

• Name: Raven Gaze

• Age: 21 years

• Gender: Female

• Specie: Human-Sylph

• Occupation: She works at the same coffee shop as Flora and also is a born explorer, she loves history and archaeology

• Name: Ginger Jones

• Age: 17 years

• Gender: Female

• Specie: Human

• Occupation: She's a student at her last year of high school with a lot of dreams and goals

❥︎ 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫

• Name: Dawn Blush

• Age: 20 "human" years / 1400 "fairy" years

• Gender: Male

• Specie: Garden fairy

• Occupation: As his sister, he can turn into human but he likes to spend most of the time as a fairy. He's in charge of changing the nature colors according to the seasons

Thank you so much for staying until the end of this article, I enjoyed a lot doing it I'm actually writing and detailing this story haha so this really helped me to make a new story ´ ꒳ `



