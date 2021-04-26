Hello everyone! Welcome back to the "How To" series. Today I'm going to be talking about how to romanticize your life, which is something that has helped boost my mood, productivity, and happiness. Enjoy!

What does it mean to romanticize something?

A lot of the time you hear romanticize in a negative context, ie. a movie that "romanticizes" toxic relationships or mental illnesses. Please be aware, this is a different kind of romanticizing.

According to Vocabulary.com, romanticize means:

to put a positive spin on something

Merriam-Webster Dictionary says:

to present details, incidents, or people in a romantic way

So what does it mean to romanticize something? To view something more positively and idealistically.

Why should you romanticize your life?

Here is why you should romanticize your life:

1. It makes you grateful for what you have.

2. It helps you find excitement, satisfaction, and motivation.

3. It boosts your confidence and self-esteem.

When you don't romanticize your life, you tend to view things negatively. A big component of this is comparing your life to other people and thinking their life is better than yours. This is an extremely toxic point of view. Your life is your life and your life alone!

So how do you romanticize your life?

Step 1: Take time to appreciate the small things

Things like making your bed, eating breakfast, going for a walk- things that seem pretty simple and mundane- are usually things that you take for granted. When you take time to really appreciate these things, to find the good and joy and peace in them, you will be more grateful.

Step 2: Make the life of your dreams

This is a big one. How often have you seen someone else's life and thought, "I wish that was my life"? Chances are, it has happened at least once. This is your chance to make the life of your dreams. Post what you want. Eat what you want. Live the life you only dream of living. Make your dreams come true through work and effort.

Step 3: Invest in yourself

Likewise, it's really important to invest in yourself and love yourself. Put energy into your life. Buy yourself flowers. Take yourself on a date to your favorite cafe. Buy your favorite book. Get excited about treating yourself. Appreciate those moments alone- like your hot bath, getting dressed in the morning, and your commute.

Step 4: Be present and focused

When it comes to romanticizing something you have to be careful to distinguish between reality and fantasy. Don't become obsessed with a life you are not really living. Romanticize the true life you live. Romanticizing your life is realistic but appreciative and grateful. It makes the most of everything, from the big to the small, the highs to the lows.

Step 5: Become the main character

One thing I like to do is treat myself like I am the main character in a movie, book, TV show, or comic. I find this really empowering because it gives a sense of control (which is a big component of reducing stress and feeling satisfied with life). For instance, I view myself as the main character on their way to class or making themself lunch. It makes me feel special.

Step 6: Accept life for what it is and make your dream reality

This is the last step, but an important one. You must accept your life as it is and recognize you have the power to change it and live the life of your dreams. It all comes down to changing your mindset. Bottom line:

Enjoy. Your. Life.

Bonus: Ideas for romanticizing your life

invest in a signature perfume

create an aesthetic

take photos (of yourself, of your food, of anything)

learn about art, music, dance, and culture

get out of your comfort zone

try being spontaneous

try saying "yes"

step away from social media and be more present

make delicious meals

savor every sip of tea or coffee

take long baths and hot showers

go for walks in nature or in your surroundings

listen to music that makes you happy

wear clothes that boost your confidence

buy yourself flowers

stop waiting for other people to make you happy

wear high heels (I have no idea why, but this one works so well!)

create rituals or routines

make a gratitude journal

accept your negative thoughts- just because your viewing your life positively doesn't mean you always have to be positive

open the windows

sit outside and breathe in the fresh air

pet strangers dogs

be kind to everyone you meet

be intentional and deliberate with all you do

throw open your curtains in the morning

take your time with your skincare routine

As always, I hope you enjoyed this! Follow me on instagram and let me know if you like these types of articles! I'd love to listen to your feedback!

<3

choco lemon