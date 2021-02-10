Self love and self care are very important to me so here is a little list of things you could do on a self care day. Or any day really.

Watch movies

dark, fairytales, and fantasy image the nightmare before christmas image
Watch a movie you have been wanting to watch, or watch a movie you love and have seen a dozen times.

Go for a walk or spend some time outside

butterfly image Image by 𝑎𝑑𝑣𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑒 💫
Spend some time outside and breathe some fresh air just to clear your mind and appreciate nature.

Do your hair, makeup or put on a nice outfit

aesthetic, alternative, and grunge image aesthetic, girl, and icons image
Dress up even if you're not going anywhere. Sometimes it feels good to spend some time making yourself look good and get ready for an event. Look good feel good.

Spend some time doing skincare

skincare image Image by ✿.｡.:* ☆:**:. 𝒫𝒶𝓉𝓇𝒾 .:**:.☆*.:｡.✿
Just like the last one it makes you feel good. Skincare is basically all consistency and sticking to a routine.

Listen to your favourite playlist

grateful, quote, and youth image nailea devora and model image
Listening to good music always makes me so happy. It's a great way to get in a good mood.

Cook and eat a nice meal

food, love, and delicious image food, banana, and berries image
You can cook your favourite meal, something you've been meaning to make or anything that your heart desires. It feels good putting time into making a nice meal.

Go for a drive

amizade, bff, and friends image beach, car, and girl image
I like to go for a drive every now and then to just have some time to myself and listen to good music.

Drink lots of water

water, beauty, and drink image drink, aes, and water image
Sometimes we don't realize how thirsty and dehydrated we are until we actually drink some water. Everyone should make sure they drink a decent amount of water every day.

Sleep in

selfcare, greentheme, and green image aesthetic, interior, and room image
This one is a no brainer. If you've been waking up early lately or haven't been sleeping the best just allow yourself to sleep in a bit if you can.

Drink your favourite beverage

food, breakfast, and croissant image blogger, cook, and cream image
Make yourself a nice cup of your favourite tea or coffee. Maybe get a drink from your favourite coffee shop. Whatever you want. Take the time to sit and enjoy your drink.

Check up on someone you love

art, black, and fashion image best friends, friends, and cute image
Call or text someone you care about. Maybe a friend you haven't talked to in a while or a family member. You never know what someone is going through and it feels good to know someone is thinking about you.

Spend time doing a hobby

journal image book, reading, and aes image
If you have a hobby you could do that.

Listen to a podcast

city, cloud, and evening image Image by VIOLET, YOU'RE TURNING VIOLET!
I love podcasts but I never really have time to listen to them anymore. In the summer that is all I did and hardly listen to them anymore. Maybe look for a new one or catch up on some of your favourites.

Tidy up your space

aesthetics, kpop, and bedroom image notes, spotify, and isnpiration image
This is very important. A lot of people can't work or relax in a cluttered space. If you don't feel like doing deep cleaning just spot clean.

Reflect on your goals

aesthetic, beige, and book image girl, mask, and self care image
Think about what you would like to accomplish in the future. If you're into new years resolutions look at what they were for this year and see what progress you've made or what you could do to achieve some of them.
That's all. Thank you for reading. I hope you're doing well and you can enjoy a self care day sometime soon.
Superthumb
Superthumb
Superthumb

Self Care/Self Love❤
by @_sara12_
Follow
Superthumb
Superthumb
Superthumb

My articles
by @_sara12_
Follow
Check out my other articles