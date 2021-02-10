Self love and self care are very important to me so here is a little list of things you could do on a self care day. Or any day really.
Watch movies
Go for a walk or spend some time outside
Do your hair, makeup or put on a nice outfit
Spend some time doing skincare
Listen to your favourite playlist
Cook and eat a nice meal
Go for a drive
Drink lots of water
Sleep in
Drink your favourite beverage
Check up on someone you love
Spend time doing a hobby
Listen to a podcast
Tidy up your space
Reflect on your goals
That's all. Thank you for reading. I hope you're doing well and you can enjoy a self care day sometime soon.