Being active is very important. Moving your body has a lot of benefits, but sometimes, our laziness wins, and that can make us to ruin our goals.

Your mind, body and soul deserves it. They keep you alive, and you must reward them it.

Sport benefits :

• Better sleeping

• Disconecting your mind

• Stronger body

• Getting your dream body

• Improve your mood

EXERCISE:

 Yoga: if you think that working out ismn’t for you, you have this amazing way to rock your body. There are a lot of YouTube videos and books that can help you with this. It has more benefits than you think.

Apart from moving your body, you will calm your mind and conect with yourself. Try it!

 Stretching: when you strech, you are conecting with your body. It relax a bit, an improve your flexibility. Maybe at first it’s a bit hard for you, but you should go little by little, step by step.

 Dancing workouts: if you want to have fun, feel powerful, and do sport, this is your best option.

You have dancing workouts in YouTube with all kinds of songs. Perfect if you love dancing, but not exercising.

 A walk with friends: I’m sure you have a friend that also wants to get a bit fit. Work together. You’ll have fun and you can talk about life while walking (obviously with a mask in this covid times). This is a good option to go out to go out of home and enjoy time with your loved ones, or maybe to meet new people.

To motivate yourself more, put you a reward, like: after doing 5kms, take a “coffee break”.

 Active breaks: the days that you have free, don’t spend all in bed. Go to a walk to the cinema, put music and dance, or whatever. Just, don’t stay in bed. Take care of yourself.

 Take lunch outside: a perfect way to motivate yourself to go out for a walk. Pic a restaurant far from your home/workplace/school, and go walk there.

 Go by the stairs, not the elevator: it doesn’t matter if you have to go the first, or to the last floor, go through the stairs.

 10 minute exercise per day: better little than nothing, always think about that. This is helpful to create a habit. Progressively, you’ll be able to increase the number of minutes of your exercise.

Find what do you like more. It could be an areobic, a HITT, yoga… there are a lot of options. Everyone have ten minutes, don’t tell me the oposite.

DO NOT WAIT MORE to start moving your body, it really deserves it.

