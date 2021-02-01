Hi hearters! It’s @mamamochy here.
I’m about to share with you a short classical music playlist to vibe to while drawing, painting, sculpting or designing. You can enjoy this playlist if you’re a classical music lover or just someone interested in or curious about it. I hope this will improve and help your imagination!
- String Quintet in E major, Op. 11, No. 5 by Luigi Boccherini
- Spring Waltz (Marriage d’amour) by Paul de Senneville
- Nocturne op 9 no 2 by Frédéric Chopin
- Swan Lake Op. 20 by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
- Rondo alla turca by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
- Prelude no 1 in C major by J S Bach
- Deux Arabesques l 66 no 1 by Claude Debussy
Link to the playlist:
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0eVak4qmFYk7vAK01pLftE?si=PkWPY9_URPyvC3GOVB-pcg
Thank you for reading.
Have a good day!