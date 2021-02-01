I’m about to share with you a short classical music playlist to vibe to while drawing, painting, sculpting or designing. You can enjoy this playlist if you’re a classical music lover or just someone interested in or curious about it. I hope this will improve and help your imagination!

String Quintet in E major, Op. 11, No. 5 by Luigi Boccherini

Spring Waltz (Marriage d’amour) by Paul de Senneville

Nocturne op 9 no 2 by Frédéric Chopin

Swan Lake Op. 20 by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Rondo alla turca by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Prelude no 1 in C major by J S Bach

Deux Arabesques l 66 no 1 by Claude Debussy

Link to the playlist:

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0eVak4qmFYk7vAK01pLftE?si=PkWPY9_URPyvC3GOVB-pcg

Thank you for reading.

Have a good day!

Our Last Articles: