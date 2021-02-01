Hi hearters! It’s @mamamochy here.

I’m about to share with you a short classical music playlist to vibe to while drawing, painting, sculpting or designing. You can enjoy this playlist if you’re a classical music lover or just someone interested in or curious about it. I hope this will improve and help your imagination!

  • String Quintet in E major, Op. 11, No. 5 by Luigi Boccherini
harry potter, hp, and hogwarts image Image by tenderly
  • Spring Waltz (Marriage d’amour) by Paul de Senneville
books, autumn, and calm image aesthetic and shoes image
  • Nocturne op 9 no 2 by Frédéric Chopin
aesthetic image academy, aesthetic, and books image
  • Swan Lake Op. 20 by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
ballet, dance, and ballerina image swan lake and julie kent image
  • Rondo alla turca by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Image by c l o u d y ☁️ piano, music, and vintage image
  • Prelude no 1 in C major by J S Bach
aesthetic, gold, and glitter image Image by gianotticecilia
  • Deux Arabesques l 66 no 1 by Claude Debussy
Letter, vintage, and aesthetic image aesthetic, art, and angel image
Link to the playlist:

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0eVak4qmFYk7vAK01pLftE?si=PkWPY9_URPyvC3GOVB-pcg

Thank you for reading.

Have a good day!

