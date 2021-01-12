Hey everyone!! How is 2021 treating you? Lets hope it'll be better than 2020 :)

Since I'm pretty bored rn during quarantine, I decided to share some of my Spotify playlists with you.

I really hope you enjoy this article, discover new music and find it interesting <3

My Spotify : aixa.cata

https://open.spotify.com/user/aixa.cata?si=KjYMaDAhQ0ahqkQLITBw1Q

(not me lol)

Well, I should get started:

I'm guilty of having WAYY TOO MANY playlists (not sure how that happened). I could write about them all - but don't worry I'm not going to. I'm just gonna share my latest ones but you can still check the other ones out if you'd like.

Here we go

random disclaimer: I listen to many genres and im really sorry if that bothers you

1. D O W N S O U T H

Link: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3GD5cR7qzTwKf2o5yg85dW?si=q6qj8XpdQBaFB5m5pVkPQg

This one's kind of like a 'chill playlist'. I suck at describing things smh.

2. W U T D

Link: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/18wHlYoiI2n3OjUEiJtuKb?si=Q6cDtMGBR7S6NVglwfBX7A

Ngl, this is pretty similar to the previous one - but not really

3. Cherry

Link: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0iIQlcCMYH8CooYjDiR4Xu?si=DxRN3nBcTe2TxVyOdHOcrA

This one is an indie playlist (i tried). I rarely update it, but listen to it almost every day.

4. Rex, The Creator: I'm a fkn unicorn / pony

Link: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/64rkrZp7u1ywRQqghbDEA7?si=nyBw7KccRD28TteLkI1Q_w

This is probably my favorite one. I listen this playlist every day. I love all these artists and thought it would be a cool idea to put them all together. (Btw, the title says Rex and Tyler, but there're actually many other artists such as, Frank Ocean, BROCKHAMPTON and more.

5. coming of age

Link: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/2YtEZKsnWDKO4btdmAlP9l?si=q8lmamkaRiGqNnm1rAfrlg

After watching lady bird I felt really inspired and decided to make a playlist that fitted the vibe I was looking for.

6. arvo

Link: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3zunUe1dAyGWQXNvShkkjT?si=HiKR0CrwSeCMUlBbglw3NQ

Idk why I was so depressed (probably quaratine), I've been better, but I promise I'm fine. All jokes aside, I love this playlist bc of how the combination of songs make me feel.

7. quarantine - lifeinthequar

Link: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/67mNTVkaD6xP8D9xRsbXGt?si=qkkOmSmeS7y-KNaF3ukx1Q

Here are basically all the songs I listened to in 2020. I normally do monthly playlist, but since my country had quarantined for months, there was no point on making multiple ones. I could have added more songs but i was drowning on zooms and homework. 2020, I HATE YOU.<3

8. 21 (quarantine pt.2?)

Link: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0eoMKzoMAv05Zliy7DhabR?si=V4FdDMcJQiq6Q6e2BtwCWQ

At the moment there are only a couple of songs here. I'll be adding more as the year passes by. From what I've seen, my country will probably make us quarantine again, thanks to the people that are not following protocols and doing whatever they want. That's why it may end up being pretty similar to the previous one.

If you've made it this far, thank you so much for reading! Make sure to follow my Spotify as well as my Playlists. Hope you liked the songs and discovered new ones.

Let's be friends: follow me

Insta: @ aixacataa

(https://www.instagram.com/aixacataa/)

Just made a new insta

Spotify: aixa.cata

(https://open.spotify.com/user/aixa.cata?si=cVrmf0jjSkaTbZ_BIyJrrw)

WHI: @ aixacata

Xoxo, Aix